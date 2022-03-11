Arts for All Nevada will be hosting a free art festival on Saturday, March 12 that helps provide quality art opportunities for people of all ages and abilities, throughout the state.
The festival which is located at the the Lake Mansion Arts and Cultural Center (250 Court Street, Reno) will feature nine hands-on art stations, a free book for every child, self-guided tours of the Lake Mansion, a pop-up store, and – for this Festival only, an opportunity for all children who attend to participate in the making of a community mural.
Guided by the Tridentata Arts group, the mural will be a bright, colorful symbol of the joys of children participating in art-making on a large scale.
The festival will be from 10 am to 2pm.
For more information about Arts for All Nevada and the Lake Mansion Arts and Cultural Center, you can visit artsforallnevada.org, or call 775.826.6100