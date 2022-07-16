Arts for All Nevada hosted a free Summer Family Art Festival at the Lake Mansion Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday.
The Festival featured eight hands-on art stations, a free book for every child from Spread the Word Nevada, self-guided tours of the Lake Mansion, a pop-up store, and the opportunity to explore Reno’s history with Patty Cafferata.
The Youth Art Month Family Festival is part of the month-long Artown Festival.
Arts for All Nevada offers art classes, camps, and art festivals year-round for children and adults.
Arts for All Nevada is housed in the historic Lake Mansion, built in 1877, and listed on the State and National Registers of Historic Places.
For more information about Arts for All Nevada and the Lake Mansion Arts and Cultural Center, you can visit artsforallnevada.org, or e-mail info@artsforallnevada.org.