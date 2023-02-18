The Youth Art Month Family Festival, a free event hosted by Arts for All Nevada, will take place Saturday, March 11, from 10 am to 2 pm at the Lake Mansion Arts and Cultural Center.
The Festival features eight hands-on art stations, a free book for every child, self-guided tours of the Lake Mansion, and a pop-up store.
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful, the special Festival guest organization, will be offering an art project and asking kids to bring an old t-shirt they can turn into a dream catcher, illustrating the virtues of using recycled materials in making art.
The Youth Art Month Family Festival supported by the Nevada Arts Council, Port of Subs, the Nell J. Redfield Foundation, the John Ben Snow Foundation, the E.L. Cord Foundation, the Robert Z. Hawkins Foundation, the Marshall J. Matley Foundation, the US Bank Foundation, and the City of Reno Arts and Culture Commission.
Arts for All Nevada is located in the historic Lake Mansion Arts and Cultural Center at 250 Court Street, Reno, Nevada.
For more information about Arts for All Nevada and the Lake Mansion Arts and Cultural Center, visit our website at artsforallnevada.org. , call 775.826.6100, or e-mail info@artsforallnevada.org