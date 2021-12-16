While we only have one confirmed case of Omicron in Nevada so far, experts are saying it will likely become the dominant strain soon, some estimate that could happen as soon as next month. Compared to a year ago, we are seeing less than a quarter of new cases emerge in Nevada, with 490 new cases daily compared to 2611 last December. However, state health officials say even with the nearly 4 million Nevada residents who received at least one dose of the vaccine. The next push towards the booster may be challenging.
“Omicron will likely become the most dominant variant both in the US and abroad,” said Dr. Cassius Lockett, Director of Disease Surveillance and Control for the Southern Nevada Health District.
A sobering thought, as we are still in a battle against the delta strain. Data about the omicron is still coming in, but initial studies are showing the first round of vaccines gives off a less than ideal protection against the variant, sitting between 30-40%. But officials say there is a silver lining.
“What's encouraging however is that the vaccines will likely still protect against severe illness from Omicron, even though Omicron may infect vaccinated people more easily,” said Lockett.
“It is still showing significant efficacy against Omicron, and we certainly do recommend that booster to increase the efficacy," said Dr. Ellie Graeden with Talus Analytics.
While early data from those infected with Omicron from South Africa and the UK is showing the variant to be less severe, experts say it's still too early to know for sure, as many were either young or had been previously vaccinated.
“I would much prefer a version of this virus that's less severe, but we're not willing to say that explicitly right now. We have some early data that may support that, but again don't want to count those eggs before they hatch," said Dr. Cameron Webb, Sr. Advisor to the White House COVID Response Team.
The CDC is warning that early data shows omicron cases in the u-s are doubling about every two days. While many other states are starting up new restrictions, Nevada has no plans on any new ones....yet.
“We are not looking at more restrictions, I know many other states are starting to bring mask mandates back on for a third time, we have kept ours on for Delta," said DuAne Young, Policy Director for the State of Nevada.
Around 65 percent of eligible Americans have two doses of the vaccine, but only around thirty percent of people over 18 have their booster. Here in Nevada, less than a third of those vaccinated have received a booster, and only 63% of those eligible have received their first shot.