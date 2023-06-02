The Carson City Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public about vehicle burglaries that occur each spring and summer at Northern Nevada’s outdoor recreation areas.
Now that summer has arrived, more and more people will be visiting Northern Nevada’s outdoor recreation areas.
Parking lots for our region’s lakes, parks, and hiking trails are favorite targets for thieves.
Thieves look for valuables left in vehicles such as purses, wallets, credit cards, jewelry, and firearms.
Often vehicle windows are smashed to gain entry to the vehicles.
Law Enforcement agencies across Northern Nevada investigate many trailhead burglaries each spring and summer.
Many of these burglaries have the same suspects in multiple jurisdictions. When visiting these outdoor recreation areas, do not leave valuables, purses, wallets and firearms in your vehicle. If you see someone who appears to be looking into vehicles notify your local law enforcement.
(Carson City Sheriff's Office)