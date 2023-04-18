Carson City Parks, Recreation, and Open Space has contracted Sierra Nevada Construction (SNC) to perform asphalt pathway maintenance in the Long Ranch Neighborhood beginning April 27th, 2023.
Asphalt pathway maintenance will begin on April 27th and 28th with crack sealing and patching.
Slurry seal and striping are scheduled for late May/early June 2023. Please avoid pathway work areas, equipment, and workers while we make these necessary repairs and seal the pathways to ensure many more years of safe use.
For more information on the Long Ranch Asphalt Pathway Maintenance Project, please contact the Carson City Parks, Recreation, & Open Space Department at 775-887-2262 or visit carson.org/parksandrec