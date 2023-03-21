Many Nevada parents are aware of the scope of challenges that exist in the state's education system, and there is widespread support for making changes to improve student outcomes.
A bill that aims to do that by adding appointed members to Nevada’s two largest school districts.
Republican Assemblyman Toby Yurek has introduced AB175 to specifically fine-tune the dialogue and discourse in school districts at the highest level by adding hybrid appointed positions to the Washoe and Clark County school district boards.
"There is a need on these boards for higher level discussion, maybe more professional discussions, some more informed discussions that might be best suited through an appointment process,” said (R – Henderson) Assemblyman Toby Yurek.
Yurek says the appointing process will help school board member identify the specific needs on the board, and make appointments that they think will help contribute to the dialogue.
The bill leaves the seven elected members on the boards, but it adds three additional appointees to Washoe County and four appointees in Clark County.
Assemblyman Yurek drew from his own experience serving on a school board to craft the bill.
“We saw certain deficiencies where we needed an area of expertise to actually kinda jump in and help the dialogue whether that was an individual with experience in actual curriculum, or maybe it was someone with experience in psychology experience,” explained Yurek.
The appointees would not be voting positions.