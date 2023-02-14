Nevada Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui introduced a bill draft request to make an appropriation for Universal School Breakfast and Lunch Program to provide all Nevada students with nutritious meals, no matter their zip code.
According to Jauregui, the appropriation of approximately $53 million would ensure that every student in Nevada has access to a healthy breakfast and lunch at school, regardless of their family's financial status.
The benefits of universal school breakfast and lunch programs are well established and research shows that food boosts productivity, decreases absences, and improves overall health.
“No student should go hungry in the classroom, and this program will ensure that every child in Nevada has access to the nutrition they need to thrive,” said Assembly Majority Floor Leader Sandra Jauregui. “We owe it to our students to provide them with a quality education and research shows part of that is ensuring they do not go hungry. By providing universal access to breakfast and lunch, we recognize the importance of education and the health of all Nevada students.”
(Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus)