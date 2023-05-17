In his first vetoes of this legislative session, Republican Governor Joe Lombardo rejected three gun regulation bills from Nevada Democratic lawmakers
This, as proponents of the gun regulation bills held a rally outside of the capitol.
Majority Floor Leader Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, a survivor of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history “October One” spoke at the rally.
“Instead of engaging in good faith with the Legislature, these common-sense gun safety bills that are in the best interest of public safety for our children and our communities, he has decided to side with the radical portion of his base. His rejection of these bills are out of touch with Nevadans, and continue to place our communities in danger. Just one year ago we were mourning the tragic mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, both committed by someone under 21 with an assault weapon,” said (D-Las Vegas) Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui.
Jauregui led two of the gun bills that were vetoed on Wednesday.
- AB354 would have cracked down on ghost guns and prohibited guns near polling places.
- AB355 would have banned anyone under 21 from buying assault style guns in Nevada.
Jauregui told us she was sincerely hopeful that Lombardo was going to sign the two bills because she says they are common sense and are similar to laws and legal precedents already enacted.
Purchases of handguns are already limited to those 21 years and older in Nevada.
And, the U.S. Supreme Court in its NYSPRA v. Bruen (2022) ruling, discussed laws prohibiting the possession of firearms in certain sensitive locations and specifically identified polling places.
“They were bipartisan bill in other states. There was a part of me that firmly believed the governor was going to sign these bills and that's why I was so disappointed because this isn't party politics. This isn't some of the issues you expect us to be divided on. Yes, firearms is a very polarizing issue, but this about the safety of the people in our state, and when a Republican state like Florida under a Republican Governor passes you know the same bill, there's hope. We saw it in Texas after the last shooting. We saw Republicans join Democrats on the last day they could have taken action on the committee, on the same bill, join Democrats that passed that bill. So, we saw it happen in very Republican states. These aren’t partisan issues, our Governor made it partisan in Nevada,” said Jauregui.
“6 of the last 9 deadliest mass shootings, in the last 5 years, were committed by those under the age of 21. And, the press conference today was supposed to about the benefits of 354 of 355, and Senate Bill 171, and urging the Governor to sign them especially the morning after another mass shooting. We woke up to the news that someone who is 18 years old in New Mexico, in October of 2022, a month after his birthday walked in and legally purchased an assault style rifle weapon and used it yesterday to murder 3 people and injure others. In the morning after that incident, the Governor, he decided he was going to put the gun lobby in front of Nevadans, and veto the very same protections that would keep our community safe,” Jauregui went onto say.
Lombardo stated in a letter on Wednesday that the legislation, quote" infringes on the constitutional rights of Nevadans." end quote.
We spoke with Jaurequi's Republican counterpart Minority Floor Leader P.K O'Neil.
“To curtail that Second Amendment right of an 18 to 21-year-old purchasing a long gun is not appropriate when you can say that 18 to 21-year-old can vote, but he or she is not intelligent enough to handle a firearm,” said (R-Carson City) Assemblyman P.K. O’Neil.
A common objection we have been hearing from Nevada Republicans is that Democrats are not hearing their bills on public safety, school violence, election integrity, and school choice. O’Neil reinforced the charge.
“It was once again that issue, let's sit down for legitimate conversations about these issues. What are you really trying to address, and how can we get there to address those needs, and that was not done in those bills,” said (R-Carson City) Assemblyman P.K. O’Neil.
If just one Republican senator switched their vote to support the gun regulation bills both the state assembly and senate would have 2/3rd majority votes to override Lombardo’s vetoes.
With less than three weeks left in the session, Jauregui says democrats’ game plan is to bring back similar bills in the 2025 legislative session, in which the makeup of the legislature might look different.
The third bill that was vetoed on Wednesday was Senate Bill 171 led by (D-Las Vegas) Senator Dallas Harris. It would ban anyone convicted of a hate crime from owning a gun for 10 years.