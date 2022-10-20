There’s only four weeks left for families to get up to $3,600 per child from the Child Tax Credit.
Each household could receive up to $3,600 for each child younger than age 6, and up to $3,000 for each child between 6 and 17 years old, but a tax return must be filed by November 15, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Due to the American Rescue Plan Act, almost all families will qualify and receive money from the Child Tax Credit. The law expanded eligibility, increased the amount of the tax credit, and made it fully refundable. This means even families who don’t normally file taxes or have no recent income can receive the full credit amount.
Anyone who has a child with a Social Security number in their household could receive the credit, even if they do not have a Social Security number themselves. To receive the credit, families can use GetCTC.org/nv3 to file a simplified tax return through November 15, 2022.
If families received monthly payments last year, they must file a 2021 tax return to get the second half of the credit this year. If they missed out on payments during 2021, they’ll still get the complete credit when they use GetCTC.org/nv3 this year.
(The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services contributed to this report.)