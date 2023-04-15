April is National Donate Life Month and to spread the message, The Atlantis Casino lit up their fountains and Sky Terrance escalators blue and green.
Nevada Donor Network celebrates April National Donate Life Month every year by spreading the Donate Life message, this year including a visual campaign in the official colors of donation, blue and green.
Nevada Donor Network encourages the public to wear blue and green, host events and fundraisers, partner with local businesses and organize community efforts to spread awareness about the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation.
According to Nevada Donor Network, more than 100,000 Americans are currently waiting for a lifesaving transplant, with more than 600 of whom are Nevadans.
To learn more about Nevada Donor Network, you can visit their website here: Nevada Donor Network | Register as a Hero! (nvdonor.org)