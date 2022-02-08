Washoe County deputies have arrested a fugitive wanted on attempted homicide in San Joaquin County.
Deputies say they responded to a car crash early Monday evening at El Rancho Drive and Sun Valley Blvd. where they found 18-year-old Malechi Robinson.
The Sparks man was one of the drivers involved in the crash.
During a routine records check at the scene, deputies say they confirmed that Robinson had a fully extraditable, no-bail arrest warrant out of San Joaquin County Superior Court for Attempted Homicide.
Robinson was arrested without incident.
He is charged with one felony count of being a Fugitive from Another State on an outstanding warrant, a warrant which charges Robinson with one count of Attempted Homicide.