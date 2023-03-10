March 10, 2023:
As National Consumer Protection Week continues, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford seeks to educate Nevada consumers about how scams affect every age group differently.
“While many people assume that scams primarily affect older adults, the fact is that Gen Xers, Millennials, and Gen Z are actually more likely than adults older than 60 to report losing money to fraud,” said AG Ford. “Educating yourself about the scams targeting your age group can help you from losing your hard-earned money to a fraudster.”
The most recent Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) Consumer Sentinel data from 2021 shows how scams are targeted by age groups. The FTC collects and analyzes consumer report information through its Consumer Sentinel Network (“Sentinel”). Sentinel is a secure online database that provides federal, state and local law enforcement agencies with access to reports from consumers about fraud and other consumer problems.
The data, presented here in graphs from Sentinel, was divided into two groups: Younger adults, which includes adults ages 18-59, and older adults, ages 60 and older.
Younger Adults (ages 18-59)
- Young adults were more likely than older adults to report losing money to fraud. Younger adults reported losses mostly because of online shopping fraud, which often started with an ad on social media.
- Younger adults were almost four times more likely than older adults to report a loss on an investment scam. Investment scams refer to fraud reports classified as investment seminars and advice; stocks and commodity futures trading; art; gems and rare coin investments; and miscellaneous investments. Most of these were cryptocurrency investment scams.
- Young adults reported losing money on job scams at more than five times the rate of older adults. Many college students reported that they were scammed after getting a message at their student email address about a so-called job opportunity. Scammers advertise jobs the same way legitimate employers do — online (in ads, on job sites and social media), in newspapers and sometimes on TV and radio. They promise you a job, but what they want is your money and your personal information.
- The median individual reported fraud loss by people 18-59 was $500 in 2021.
Older Adults (60 and older)
- For older adults, different types of scams stood out. In 2021, they were about five times more likely to report losing money on tech support scams than younger adults. Tech support scammers impersonate companies like Apple and Microsoft to trick you into sending money to fix an “urgent” security problem that doesn’t exist.
- Older adults were also more than twice as likely to report losing money on a prize, sweepstakes or lottery scam. Prize, sweepstakes and lottery scams often impersonate a well-known business to trick people into sending money to claim nonexistent winnings.
- While older adults were less likely to report losing money to fraud, those 70 and over reported much higher median individual losses. The median reported loss was $800 for people 70-79, and a massive $1,500 for those 80 and over.
Reports also point to generational differences in how scammers reach people. In 2021, 31% of people 18-59 who reported losing money on a scam said it started on a social media platform, compared to 15% of people 60 and older. For those adults under 30, reports suggest social media plays an even larger role – nearly 40% of 2021 fraud loss reports for that group originated on social media.
Alternatively, scams starting with a phone call were much more likely to reach older adults. In 2021, 24% of older adults who reported losing money to a scam said it started with a phone call, compared to just 10% of younger consumers. The numbers are higher still for people 80 and older – more than 40% of their 2021 loss reports identified a phone call as the contact method.
The darker bars show loss reports submitted by older adults (age 60 and older), and the lighter lines show loss reports filed by younger people (ages 18-59) for each category of fraud. As shown in Figure 3, older adults were more likely than younger people to report financial losses to certain types of frauds. Three categories of fraud continued to stand out in 2021. Older adults were: 1. nearly five times more likely than younger people to report losing money on a tech support scam; 2. more than twice as likely to report a loss on a prize, sweepstakes or lottery scam; and 3. 45% more likely to report a loss on a family or friend impersonation scam.
Scammers target by means that are familiar to differing generations. While older adults are generally more comfortable with phone calls and mail, younger adults have adopted social media, texts and email as primary means of communication. The lessons from the data are clear: do not send personal information or payments of any kind to an unknown source, regardless of the promises made.
As a Nevadan, you are one of our best resources for finding out about scams. If you have been a victim of a scam, you may file a complaint with the Office of the Nevada Attorney General. Please file as much information as possible with your complaint, including any information you have about the person or entity that contacted you.
------------------------------------------------------
March 9, 2023:
For Consumer Protection Week, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford wants Nevadans to know their rights when door-to-door salespeople come knocking. When consumers file a complaint that they have been deceived while purchasing goods or services, the Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection investigates and, if necessary, brings civil actions against people or businesses who engage in deceptive practices.
“People who go door-to-door in Nevada must follow specific laws to sell goods or services in the state for the protection of Nevada consumers,” said AG Ford. “Being alert to the laws that salespeople must follow will help you protect yourself, as well.”
A door-to-door sale is a sale of goods or services to a consumer that takes place someplace besides the business’s principal place of business.
If a salesperson comes to your home and makes a sales presentation resulting in you buying goods or services, the transaction is a door-to-door sale. If the salesperson makes a sales presentation to you at a temporary location that is not the business’s principal place of business, resulting in you buying goods or services, the sale is also a door-to-door sale.
In a door-to-door sale, a consumer must be given a written contract or receipt at the time of the sale with the date, and the seller’s name and address. The contract or receipt must be written in the same language that the sales presentation was given in. The contract or receipt must state in bold print, close to the consumer’s signature, that the consumer has three business days to change their mind and cancel the contract. Attached to the contract or receipt, there must be a notice of cancellation that can easily be detached with instructions on how to fill it out and where to send it to cancel the contract.
Always take the time to read the full contract before signing anything or making any payments. Never feel rushed to make any purchase. Make sure all your questions are answered to your satisfaction and remember to ask where in the contract anything you are told – or have been promised – appears in writing.
If you have been a victim of a door-to-door sales scam, you may file a complaint with the Office of the Nevada Attorney General.
Please file as much information as possible with your complaint, including any information you have about the person or entity that contacted you.
------------------------------------------------
March 6, 2023:
As part of National Consumer Protection Week, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford encourages teens and their families to establish a healthy consumption level of screen media.
The term “screen media” captures not just social media, but also online games, podcasts, online videos for entertainment and emerging virtual reality platforms. According to a study by commonsensemedia.org, teens in 2021 consumed more than eight hours of screen media daily.
“Screen media platforms are useful for both education and entertainment,” said AG Ford, “However, constant and prolonged use of these platforms increases the vulnerability of our personal information and can be a contributing factor to adverse physical and emotional health conditions. Good habits are best developed when we’re young, and I encourage all Nevadans to be mindful of these risks and use moderation in your consumption.”
Some of the dangers associated with prolonged, daily use of screen media include:
- Depression and anxiety associated with cyberbullying. Many messages posted on social media have more permanence than a personal conversation, because the messages can be revisited multiple times. Reading negative messages repeatedly can lead to depression and anxiety;
- Sleep deprivation and unhealthy eating habits. Whereas many consumers set aside specific time to read a book or watch a scheduled television program, screen media is always available to be consumed and can be difficult to turn off. This constant access may interfere with healthy sleep patterns and encourage greater consumption of fast or easy food options;
- Increased vulnerability to sexual predators. Predators can easily be anonymous or hide their identity on many screen media platforms. Teens and young adults may be lured when they feel flattered that someone older and more successful finds them attractive, and the use of private chat rooms allows anonymous predators to develop trust with their intended victims;
- Increased vulnerability of your personal information. When teens register for screen media platforms, they may provide several items of personal information. Then, while using the platform, they may volunteer additional items of personal information, such as real-time location; pictures and names of friends and family; and employment history. The privacy policies that govern these platforms, including educational platforms, often allow the company to sell that information to third parties, or use it for marketing purposes. However, the more sources that have your information, the greater risk that it can be accessed in a data breach, and used later in a scam to take your money;
- Exposure of your biometric data. Many consumers are already comfortable with providing their fingerprint to access a device. But virtual reality platforms can collect even more biometric data, such as your pulse, reaction time, respiration rate, blood pressure, and other vital statistics. In the future, biometric data may be used in developing facial recognition technology. While the collection of this data may enhance the virtual experience, the compromise of that data may make it easier for impostors to assume someone’s identity.
With these risks in mind, the Nevada Attorney General encourages all teens and their families to take simple but deliberate actions that promote good physical and emotional health, and keep their personal information more secure.
- Go on a screen time diet. Set a goal for reducing your daily screen time, and find other options: exercise, walk your dog, read an old-fashioned paperback, play board games, and enjoy talking to each other;
- Don’t be a bully or a victim. While on social media, engage in group discussions in a respectful manner. Resist the impulse to exchange insults. Leave conversations that make you feel bad, and unfriend or disassociate yourself from other users that are not a positive influence for you;
- Review your privacy settings on all apps you use, and carefully consider what information should be available to anyone, and what information should be limited only to your friends. Also, review settings that govern what the site is allowed to do with your information and limit its ability to share it with others. If the app won’t allow you to control your privacy settings, then consider closing your account;
- Don’t accept friend requests from strangers. If a stranger sends you a friend request, see if any of your friends know them, and talk to those friends before you accept the request. If you don’t have any friends in common that you trust, then deny the request; and
- Trust your instincts. If something looks suspicious, it probably is.
The Federal Trade Commission has posted a number of resources about these and related topics, and teens and their families can review them here: Protecting Kids Online | Consumer Advice (ftc.gov)
(Office of Nevada Attorney General Aarron Ford)