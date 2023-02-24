Attorney General Ford announced that Nevada has joined a multistate federal lawsuit against the Food & Drug Administration accusing it of singling out one of two drugs used in medication abortions forexcessively burdensome regulation, despite ample evidence that the drug, mifepristone, is safer than Tylenol.
This lawsuit, which asserts the FDA exceeded its authority and violated the constitutional principle of equal protection, asks the court to find the FDA’s current restrictions on mifepristone unlawful and to bar the federal agency from enforcing or applying them to mifepristone. The attorneys general also filed a preliminary injunction asking the court to halt the enforcement of the FDA’s restrictions on mifepristone while the case continues.
“While our country continues to grapple with the fact that abortion rights were stripped away from many Americans, we must stand against actions that would further restrict this right,” said AG Ford. “The FDA’s regulations regarding mifepristone do not protect those seeking abortions, but they do make reproductive health care harder to access.”
The lawsuit asserts the restrictions on prescribing and dispensing mifepristone are unduly burdensome, harmful and unnecessary, and expose providers and patients to unnecessary privacy and safety risks. The risks are exacerbated by the growing criminalization and penalization of abortion around the country in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. The Dobbs case overturned nearly a half-century of precedent, stripping away the constitutional right to abortion recognized by the court’s Roe v. Wade decision.
The lawsuit, led by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington. Alongside Washington, Oregon and Nevada, the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Michigan, New Mexico, Rhode Island and Vermont also joined the lawsuit.
(Office of Nevada Attorney General)