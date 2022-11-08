Weather Alert

...AREAS OF BLACK ICE POSSIBLE FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE... * Afternoon temperatures were kept down thanks to abundant cloud cover and periods of snowfall throughout the day. With the setting of the sun, air temperatures and roadway surface temperatures will continue to fall through the overnight hours. Surfaces that were previously wet may freeze and cause very dangerous driving conditions. * In addition to the Sierra and northeast California, black ice may also form on road surfaces across much of western Nevada. The greatest threat will be to bridges, elevated roads, and secondary/side streets that may have not received pre- treatment. * It is very difficult if not impossible to know if a surface you are driving on is wet or frozen. If you approach an area of black ice, reduce your speed considerably and try to avoid sudden braking/accelerating as this can cause a loss of traction. Leave a lot of space between you and other vehicles. As always, check with NDOT or Caltrans for the latest road conditions and chain controls.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * CHANGES...Extended the advisory through late Wednesday morning due to continued travel impacts. * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for lower valleys around Reno-Sparks, 3 to 6 inches for the Carson Valley, and 5 to 10 inches for foothill areas above 5000 feet and around Virginia City. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday. Heaviest snowfall rates expected from mid-morning through late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact all peak commute times through Wednesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&