The Placer County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a man on multiple charges related to burglary and vehicle theft in Auburn that occurred on Halloween morning.
Deputies responded to the area of Dry Creek Road and Richardson Drive in Auburn, to find a male subject slumped over inside a vehicle.
Deputies were able to wake the subject up, who had two screwdrivers and a key that did not match the vehicle he was in visibly hanging out of his front pocket.
The subject was detained while deputies began their investigation.
They determined the vehicle was stolen and in speaking with the owner of the vehicle, they learned the suspect had caused approximately $10,000 worth of damage to the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle revealed a backpack belonging to the suspect containing one can of black spray paint, a can of gray spray paint, and a key ring containing 13 “shaved” car keys. Deputies also found a duffel bag belonging to the suspect and found an owner’s manual for another vehicle, invoices and paperwork from Sierra West Electrical, and a tax document belonging to another victim, among other items.
A search of the suspect additionally revealed a damaged Arlo security camera and a green glove.
During the investigation, deputies learned the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Charles Reynolds, was involved in several other burglaries and attempted stolen vehicles.
Reynolds was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, burglarizing a vehicle, attempted auto theft, felony vandalism, possession of burglary tools, and additional related charges. We commend the deputies who responded to this call for seeing the investigation through and linking Reynolds to other similar crimes.
(Placer County Sheriff's Office)