An author of a best selling novel adapted for the screen and in theaters nation-wide is donating $10,000 from the movie to help support survivors of sexual exploitation and trafficking.
Francine Rivers, the author of "Redeeming Love" is the harrowing story of a woman’s rise out of prostitution in the Wild West. Rivers has committed her proceeds from the movie to a Reno-based non-profit that support sex trafficking victims,
Awaken, recently received a grant of $10,000 from the Redeeming Love Sanctuary Foundation.
Melissa Holland, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Awaken, said “The movie shares an important message about the impact of prostitution and the challenges that come with a survivor’s healing process. Francine’s commitment to use proceeds to support survivors of sex trafficking will truly change lives.” This is not the first time Francine Rivers has shown support for the local nonprofit. In 2015, Francine was the keynote speaker at Awaken’s Redeeming Love fundraising conference.
The $10,000 in funding will be put towards the Awaken Education Center (AEC), a specialized, holistic school experience for youth who have been trafficked. The AEC includes onsite, trauma-informed support from tutors, mentors, therapists, and case managers. Four high school students are on track to graduate with their high school diplomas this semester.
Redeeming Love is currently in theaters in Reno and nationwide.