Law enforcement across the region say they've received phone calls about anonymous threats made to schools.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office say they are monitoring the situation and are in touch with Washoe County School Police.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says an initial investigation of the threats appear to not be credible and may be a 'swatting' attempt.
The Sheriff’s Office says out of an abundance of caution it has increased police presence at schools until the investigation is complete.
---
Washoe County School District says it has received multiple anonymous tips and social media messages regarding a possible threat to a school but no school has been specified in the threat.
WCSD sent this message to families regarding the issue:
Hello WCSD Families,
This is an important message from the Washoe County School District.
We are calling to let you know that we have received multiple anonymous tips and social media messages regarding a possible threat to a school but no school has been specified in the threat.
This same threat has been circulated at districts within the state. School Police are investigating and working with area law enforcement.
At the Washoe County School District, safety and security are our highest priority. We take such rumors seriously, and School Police investigate each one. Our students and families have been proactive in reporting information to us, and we appreciate it.
As a reminder, if you or your student see anything alarming on social media, please immediately call police and do not share that information. I hope you will work with us to reassure your students that we are committed to keeping our school safe for them, our staff, and our families. Making threats is illegal, and the persons responsible for this can be prosecuted for their actions.
All of our WCSD schools practice safety procedures regularly and classes are continuing as usual.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact your school.
Thank you.