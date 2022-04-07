The Reno Fire Department says it's now investigating Wednesday’s fire as an arson and they are hoping the public can help in the case.
Fire Investigators say the fire was intentionally set, around 4:45 p.m., in the backyard near Glenmanor Drive and Ordway Drive.
Fire officials say the fire was eventually knocked down after it traveled from the backyard to the attic.
Officials say the house was empty because is was undergoing remodeling.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300 or call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.