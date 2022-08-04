Authorities Say Car Crashes During High-Speed Chase

Local law enforcement officers tell us a high-speed chase began in Reno and ended in Wadsworth when the suspect's car crashed.
Nevada State Police, Washoe County Sheriff's, along with the Lyon County Sheriff's Office all responded to the incident on the evening of Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Deputies say the suspect crashed their car off highway 89, near Wadsworth in Lyon County.
State Troopers added that at some point during the chase, the suspect had fired shots at the police.
An investigation is underway. Washoe County Sheriffs say the scene is still very active but there is no threat to the public.
No other information has been released. We will post any new developments here.