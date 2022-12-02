Authorities need your help finding an inmate who escaped from the Lassen County Jail.
Deputies say a preliminary investigation shows that 35-year-old Angelo Atencio II “squeezed through a portion of fencing that had been manipulated in the roof area of an exercise yard.”
He’s described as 5’10” tall, weighing 230 pounds. He has a medium to stocky build with black hair and brown eyes.
His last known address was on Kei-Deh Street in Susanville.
Atencio was booked into the Lassen County Jail on May 15, 2022 on charges related to kidnapping, home invasion robbery, false imprisonment, and parole violation.
Detectives say they have determined that he was helped by someone outside the facility as well as other inmates from within the facility.
The circumstances of his escape remain under investigation.
If you see him or have information on his whereabouts, call 911 or 530-257-6121.