Authorities are continuing to search for someone who was last seen in the American River in Auburn in Placer County on Saturday.
Despite a public safety warning from Placer County on Friday, deputies say a group of friends went to the American River early Saturday evening. Around 7:45 p.m., deputies got a call saying one of the friends was swept away in the river, prompting an immediate ground response from State Parks, CAL FIRE and Placer County. Drones and a plane equipped with special technology were also deployed.
At midnight on Sunday, rescue operations were switched to air resources.
Deputies say helicopters from CHP and Placer County will continue to search by air as “river conditions are much too dangerous for our teams to conduct a ground search.”
As of Sunday, deputies say the victim has not been located.
