Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PDT TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Caldor, Numbers, Tamarack, Mountain View, Slink, and Boot wildfire burn scars. Also in and near steep terrain and poor drainages. * WHEN...From Noon PDT today through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas and debris flows in and near recent burn scars. Residents and those recreating in and immediately next to recent burn scars should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be ready to act and move to higher ground should a Flash Flood Warning be issued for your location. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - For additional safety information visit: http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&