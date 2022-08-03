Nevada State Police need your help with its investigation after a fatal crash on I-80 west near Lovelock on Tuesday.
Nevada State Police say the crash happened after 2 p.m. near mile marker 106.
It appears a semi-truck went off the bridge, landing on the ground below. A viewer photo also shows a fire near where the truck went off the interstate.
If you have any information about this crash, contact Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol’s Multidisciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) at ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference case #220800107.