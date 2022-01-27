Authorities need your help finding a woman possibly last seen in the Truckee area on Tuesday.
California Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Griffin was recently reported missing out of Reno.
CHP says on January 25th, she was seen driving her white Dodge van with ‘Junkee’ written on the side.
CHP says she has connections to the Tahoe/Truckee area.
Griffin is described as white, about 5’ tall, 110 pounds and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.
CHP says if you see her or the van, call 911.