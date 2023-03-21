A proposal that would create a $3,200 bond for Nevadans born under Medicaid is moving forward in Carson City.
The Assembly Government Affairs Committee voted to pass the Baby Bonds Bill (AB-28) Tuesday morning.
The Bond would be created in the baby's name and would continue to grow until they are 18 years old.
“I’m thankful to the members of the Assembly Government Affairs Committee who voted to pass our Baby Bonds proposal out of committee this morning,” said Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine. “This bill would be the largest investment our State has ever made to help children break the cycle of generational poverty. I’m hopeful we can continue to have positive conversations about this bill as it moves through the Legislature."
