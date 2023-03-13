Nevada non-profit Baby’s Bounty will officially launch its Northern Nevada operations on March 21, following a $500,000 contribution from SilverSummit Healthplan.
The expanded operations from the team’s base in Sparks will allow Baby’s Bounty to serve families with infants and toddlers living below the poverty line across Nevada, with the goal of ending diaper need in the Silver State and beyond.
The public is welcome to attend. During the event the organization will give away a free, one-week supply of diapers and wipes to each guest, along with giveaways and prizes.
Representatives from SilverSummit Healthplan and Baby’s Bounty will be on hand, as well as local dignitaries.
The ribbon cutting event will take plact on Tuesday, March 21 at 9 a.m.
The warehouse is located at 1410 Greg St. in Sparks