Northern Nevada Dream Center will hold their 5th annual Back-to-School Bash this week.
It is set for Friday, August 11th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Marv Teixeira Pavilion at Mills Park in Carson City.
There will be 1,000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies distributed to needy students, as well as free groceries for families.
Carson City Mayor Lori Bagwell will be there to help distribute backpacks, and there will also be free vision screenings by the Carson City Host Lions Club and free swag and safety materials from Safety Sally with the Western Nevada Safe Routes to School program.
Carson City Firefighters will be on hand to offer tours of their fire truck and the Greater Nevada Mortgage G-Bus will be there with giveaways and games for the kids.
The Carson City Railroad Society will be giving free rides on the Mill’s Park train during the event and the Chick-Fil-A Cow will be there too!
Students won’t want to miss the Carson City Sheriff’s Canine and Motorcycle officers, along with NVigate, Tooth Fairy Pediatric Dental, Mama Meet Ups at Shine and the Carson City Boxing Club.
Attendees have a chance to win a $250 Grocery Outlet gift card, thanks to Mike and Bobbie at the Carson City Grocery Outlet.
The event is free and open to K-12 students in need in Carson, Douglas, Storey and Lyon counties.
Backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and students must be present and accompanied by a parent/guardian.
Student and business sponsorships for this event are still available by following this link.