The Women and Children's Center of the Sierra is hosting a back-to-school event this month.
The goal is to ensure K-12 students in Washoe County have the supplies they need to start the 2023-24 school year.
It is set for August 12th from noon to 2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of the Truckee Meadows on East 9th Street.
During last year’s event, more than 600 children and their families attended, in need of backpacks and basic supplies such as binders, mechanical pencils, highlighters and notebooks.
This year, due to the rising cost of goods, the co-executive directors of WACCS are expecting more than 1,000 people.
If you would like to donate items, the organization has set up an Amazon wish list where supplies can be delivered directly to them.
You can also donate directly at the WACCS offices at 3905 Neil Road, Suite 2 in Reno.
Donations in any form are accepted through August 7th.