Bail is now set at $1 million for the man accused of killing his wife over the weekend.
Police say the Regional Crime Suppression Unit took 30-year-old Mark Forcum into custody after finding him a passenger during a traffic stop on Tuesday.
He's charged with open murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the death of his wife Ashley Forcum, along with child abuse with a deadly weapon and failure to appear after a bail hearing.
Forcum had agreed to plead guilty to lesser felony charges in Elko after being arrested for attempted murder there last year, but didn't show at his sentencing hearing Monday.
The medical examiner says his wife died from a gunshot wound to the head.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.