In partnership with Stremmel Auctions, Baldini’s Casino is inviting the community to a preview of the memorabilia being sold from Reno’s iconic “Little” Nugget on Friday, January 21st.
The auction items will be displayed for viewing in the Sierra Room.
Home of the famous "Awful Awful” burger, the "Little" Nugget is giving customers a chance to win one last time.
The online auction is open now through Saturday, January 22nd. The first lot will close at 10 a.m. on January 22nd, with each lot closing in succession in 30 second intervals.
All items will open up for bidding at just $5 and will be sold with no reserves and no minimums.
Items being sold include framed articles, casino memorabilia (playing cards, slot machines, slot glass, collector’s coins), original signs that were hung throughout the property (signs include: “Awful Awful,” “Hangover Omelet,” “9 out of 10 Vegetarians,” “Open”), neon signs, beer taps, collector Nugget “Bucket” glasses, Nugget welcome mats, and more.
All items can be viewed on Stremmel Auctions’ website now, and in person at Baldini’s on Friday, January 21.