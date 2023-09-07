There are a lot of festivities happening this weekend, and the weather looks great. Unlike Labor Day weekend lots of sunshine is in the forecast and temperatures will be seasonable for the beginning of September. It will be chilly at night, so bring blankets and dress warmly if you plan on going to the balloon festival. Low temperatures are usually met around sunrise. Average high for this time of year is 87 degrees in Reno with a low of fifty-three.
Wind speeds will be light for most of the weekend, with the exception of the late afternoon and evening when the Washoe Zephyr kicks in. Wind speeds will range from calm to ten miles per hour during the morning hours of the balloon festival, and the balloons will more than likely have an easy time launching. Bundle up though temperatures will be in the 50’s with clear skies. Morning is a good time to launch balloons because winds are usually much lighter then. During the day, hot parcels of air are rising and can make flying hot air balloons dangerous. In the morning, the air usually has a harder time rising with less hot air thermals.
If you plan on going hiking in the mountains this weekend, it will be fantastic with temperatures in the mid 70’s at lake level. Lots of sunshine too, with just a slight breeze in the afternoon. Overnight lows will near freezing this weekend at Tahoe, so bring lots of blankets if you plan on going camping.
An area of high pressure will expand to the west this weekend and flatten some, allowing temperatures to warm by a couple degrees and southwesterly flow to keep the air dry and stable. The only exception will be Mono County, which could see a stray shower or storm Saturday afternoon. Reno usually sees just over two tenths of an inch of rain during the month of September, but just over a half inch has already fallen at the airport.