Bally's Corporation has announced that it has reached a binding agreement with the Oakland Athletics to site their new ballpark on a portion of the current Tropicana Las Vegas property.
The ballpark is expected to welcome more than 2.5 million fans and visitors annually, and will be a one-of-a-kind asset for the Las Vegas Strip.
Bally's and Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. will assign approximately nine acres of the 35-acre site located on Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue to the Oakland Athletics or a related stadium authority. The new ballpark will accommodate approximately 30,000 fans. This groundbreaking agreement is subject to the passing of legislation for public financing and related agreements, and approval of relocation by Major League Baseball.
(Bally's contributed to this report.)