Bank of America today announced a $25,000 donation to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) to provide an additional 75,000 meals to food-insecure Northern Nevadans.
An estimated 38 million people were food insecure in the United States in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
As the pandemic continues, hunger relief organizations in Northern Nevada and across the country are facing ongoing challenges such as increased demand for their services and rising food prices.
Earlier this year, Bank of America announced it would make a $100 donation to local hunger relief organizations and food banks for each employee in Northern Nevada who received a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccine and notified the bank before the end of January.
Since the onset of the pandemic – and including this most recent donation from the employee booster initiative – Bank of America has provided a total of $75,000 in funding to FBNN in support of local hunger relief efforts.
“Partners like Bank of America make all of the difference in our ability to do this work,” said Jocelyn Lantrip, Director of Marketing, Food Bank of Northern Nevada. “We are again seeing the numbers of those needing our help increase and are so grateful for this help.”