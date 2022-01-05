The Las Vegas memorial service honoring former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Saturday will feature remarks by President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Former President Barack Obama will deliver the eulogy for Senator Reid.
Held at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, the livestreamed event will also feature musical performances by Brandon Flowers of The Killers and singer-songwriter Carole King, in addition to remarks by family and friends.
“We are honored to have such a distinguished group paying tribute to Harry’s life and accomplishments,” Landra Reid said. “These are not only some of the most consequential leaders of our time – they are also some of Harry’s best friends. Harry and our family have always had such love and admiration for each of them and their families. Harry loved every minute of his decades working with these leaders and the incredible things they accomplished together."
Mrs. Reid added: “We’re touched to have two of Harry’s favorite artists joining us as well. Our family is eternally grateful for Brandon and everything he’s done for Harry and us over the years. And the thought of having Carole King performing in Harry’s honor is a tribute truly beyond words. We can’t thank everyone enough for joining us to commemorate Harry and his life.”
Reid will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 12.
Reid died at his home in Henderson, Nevada, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)