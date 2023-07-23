Plastic dolls and nuclear bombs went together this weekend like bacon and eggs as the hot pink feminist satire "Barbie" and the dark historical drama "Oppenheimer" both opened well above what box office analysts were expecting.
"Barbie," from Warner Brothers, brought in $155 million in ticket sales in North America, earning the best opening weekend of 2023 so far and breaking the opening weekend record for a film directed by a woman.
"Oppenheimer," meanwhile, was no slouch itself. The Universal Pictures release brought in more than $80 million in ticket sales, becoming the biggest non-Batman opening for writer and director Christopher Nolan and one of the best debuts ever for an R-rated biographical drama.
This marks the first time that one movie has opened to more than $100 million while another has opened to more than $80 million on the same weekend, and this will likely end up being the fourth biggest box office weekend of all time with over $300 million industrywide.
None of this takes into account grosses from outside the U.S., where "Barbie" added an additional $182 million according to box office tracking website Box Office Mojo, while "Oppenheimer" added an additional $93 million.
"Barbenheimer," as the phenomenon has been dubbed, started out as good-natured competition between two aesthetic opposites, but both movies benefitted in the end, with more than 200,000 people buying advance tickets to see both on the same day.
Audiences were drawn not just by the stark contrast between the two pictures, but by steadily building buzz and stellar reviews for each.
A testament to the adage that a rising tide raises all boats, even movies further down the charts, like the faith-based "Sound of Freedom" and "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One" grossed above or near $20 million over the weekend.
Here are the weekend's top 10 films at the box office.
1. Barbie ($155 million)
2. Oppenheimer ($80.5 million)
3. Sound of Freedom ($20.14 million)
4. Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One ($19.5 million)
5. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ($6.7 million)
6. Insidious: The Red Door ($6.5 million)
7. Elemental ($5.8 million)
8. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($2.8 million)
9. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ($1.1 million)
10. No Hard Feelings ($1 million)
The Associated Press contributed to this report.