Any thoughts that the "Barbenheimer" boom at the box office would subside after a record-breaking first weekend can be laid to rest, as weekend two found them both continuing to draw audiences in droves.
"Barbie” took in a massive $93 million in its second weekend, according to studio estimates. “Oppenheimer” stayed in second with a robust $46.2 million. Sales for the two movies dipped 43% and 44%, respectively.
Those are far shallower weekend to weekend drops than the typical summer blockbuster, which on average fall anywhere from 60% to 80%.
That trend is especially true of movies that post numbers like "Barbie" did last weekend.
Diehard fans usually show up for opening weekend before moving on to other things, but strong word of mouth for both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" has successfully fought off typical week 2 apathy and kept buzz and interest high.
Both movies have an "A" viewer grade from CinemaScore, which tracks audience reaction to movies.
Together, "Barbenheimer" has already surpassed a billion dollars at the global box office.
"Barbie" has outpaced "Oppenheimer" director Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" to have the best first 11 days in history for its studio, Warner Brothers. Every day since its release it has made at least $20 million.
Globally, "Barbie" has grossed $775 million and will easily surpass a billion dollars worldwide in the next few weeks.
"Oppenheimer," meanwhile, is posting numbers more in line with a superhero movie than an R-rated historical drama.
It has so far grossed $174 million domestically and $400 million worldwide. Around $80 million of its gross has come from IMAX screenings, with most showings nationwide in that format selling out or coming close to it.
The weekend's biggest new release, Disney's "Haunted Mansion," underperformed even modest expectations going into the weekend, grossing just $24 million on an estimated budget close to $150 million.
The weekend's other wide release, the A24 horror film "Talk to Me," made on a fraction of the budget of "Haunted Mansion," fared better as far as return on investment, scaring up $10 million.
Here are your top 10 movies for the weekend:
1. “Barbie,” ($93 million)
2. “Opppenheimer,” ($46.2 million)
3. “Haunted Mansion,” ($24.2 million)
4. “Sound of Freedom,” ($12.4 million)
5. “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” ($10.7 million)
6. “Talk to Me,” ($10 million)
7. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” ($4 million)
8. “Elemental,” ($3.4 million)
9. “Insidious: The Red Door,” ($3.2 million)
10. “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” ($1.6 million)
The Associated Press contributed to this story.