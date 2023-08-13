Barbenheimerv3.JPG

This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer."

 AP

"Barbenheimer" returned to the top of the U.S. box office charts after the unlikely pair of movie powerhouses were split up last weekend.

"Barbie" took the top spot for a fourth consecutive weekend, pulling in an estimated $33.7 million. That brings its domestic tally to nearly $530 million, while globally it has grossed nearly $1.2 billion.

After being displaced by "Meg 2: The Trench" last weekend, "Oppenheimer" returned to the silver medal position this weekend, adding $18.8 million to its domestic box office coffers.

Worldwide, Christopher Nolan's biographical film about the father of the atomic bomb has pulled in nearly $650 million.

Both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" continued a trend of spectacular weekend-to-weekend holds, dropping only 36% and 35% respectively.

In third and also holding well, with a second weekend drop of just 44% was "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."

Families have been eating up the well-reviewed animated flick like the titular turtles do pizza. In two weeks it has amassed nearly $73 million in North America.

Placing fourth, last week's runner-up, "Meg 2: The Trench" tumbled nearly 58% to $12.7 million. It has so far made a touch more than $54 million domestically.

While that number may not be impressive, its international box office is, as outside of North America is has made more than $200 million.

Rounding out the top five is the weekend's only new wide release, "The Last Voyage of the Demeter."

Adapted from a single chapter of Bram Stoker's "Dracula," the film failed to click with critics, and audiences seem to have followed suit, with box office receipts totaling a mere $6.5 million.

Here are the top ten movies at this weekend's box office.

1. "Barbie" ($33.7 million)

2. "Oppenheimer" ($18.8 million)

3. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" ($15.75 million)

4. "Meg 2: The Trench" ($12.7 million)

5. "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" ($6.5 million)

6. "Haunted Mansion" ($5.6 million)

7. "Talk to Me" ($5.1 million)

8. "Sound of Freedom" ($4.8 million)

9. Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One" ($4.6 million)

10. "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" ($899,000)

