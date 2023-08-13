"Barbenheimer" returned to the top of the U.S. box office charts after the unlikely pair of movie powerhouses were split up last weekend.
"Barbie" took the top spot for a fourth consecutive weekend, pulling in an estimated $33.7 million. That brings its domestic tally to nearly $530 million, while globally it has grossed nearly $1.2 billion.
After being displaced by "Meg 2: The Trench" last weekend, "Oppenheimer" returned to the silver medal position this weekend, adding $18.8 million to its domestic box office coffers.
Worldwide, Christopher Nolan's biographical film about the father of the atomic bomb has pulled in nearly $650 million.
Both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" continued a trend of spectacular weekend-to-weekend holds, dropping only 36% and 35% respectively.
In third and also holding well, with a second weekend drop of just 44% was "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."
Families have been eating up the well-reviewed animated flick like the titular turtles do pizza. In two weeks it has amassed nearly $73 million in North America.
Placing fourth, last week's runner-up, "Meg 2: The Trench" tumbled nearly 58% to $12.7 million. It has so far made a touch more than $54 million domestically.
While that number may not be impressive, its international box office is, as outside of North America is has made more than $200 million.
Rounding out the top five is the weekend's only new wide release, "The Last Voyage of the Demeter."
Adapted from a single chapter of Bram Stoker's "Dracula," the film failed to click with critics, and audiences seem to have followed suit, with box office receipts totaling a mere $6.5 million.
Here are the top ten movies at this weekend's box office.
1. "Barbie" ($33.7 million)
2. "Oppenheimer" ($18.8 million)
3. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" ($15.75 million)
4. "Meg 2: The Trench" ($12.7 million)
5. "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" ($6.5 million)
6. "Haunted Mansion" ($5.6 million)
7. "Talk to Me" ($5.1 million)
8. "Sound of Freedom" ($4.8 million)
9. Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One" ($4.6 million)
10. "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" ($899,000)