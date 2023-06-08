A man who barricaded himself inside a Reno home for several hours on Thursday is now in police custody.
Reno Police say Placer County and Washoe County chased the suspect from Stateline, along I-80, to his home just off Plumb where he crashed his car into a fence and barricaded himself inside his house.
Authorities shut down a portion of Plumb Lane near Davidson Way while officers spoke with the suspect, 39-year-old Devin Reese, no relation to the Reno City Councilman.
"We spent several hours trying to talk to him through MOST, through SWAT, and we started doing a slow search. The way the property is set up, it was kind of odd. We had the ability to observe the SWAT team, and once he had verbal contact with them, he peacefully surrendered,” says Reno Lt. Daniel Bond.
Reno Police say Reese suffers from mental health issues, but up until now only had alcohol-related offenses on his record.
Reese has been booked into the Washoe County Detention Center on the following charges:
* Robbery
* Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle
* Residential Burglary
* Domestic Battery
* Driver Disobeying a Peace Officer
Someone different, with a slightly different spelling of my name, in the news for being arrested. Just so we’re clear: not me. pic.twitter.com/l5DdaOfyC3— Devon Reese (@votereese) June 8, 2023