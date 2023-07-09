Barton Health is inviting local bereaved children between the ages of 7 and 14 to attend their annual Camp Sunrise.
The overnight grief camp runs from Friday to Sunday, August 11th to 13th, at Galilee Camp and Retreat Center in Glenbrook, Nevada. It is intended to help children who have experienced the death of a loved one or other significant loss.
Campers will have the chance to meet with other children who have experienced similar losses and participate in activities involving art, music, and recreation, all overseen by professional bereavement staff and volunteers, according to a release from Barton Health.
Children will also be able to attend daily support groups.
Applicants are subject to an interview, which will be scheduled after receipt of a completed registration form. Residents of the Lake Tahoe area, Carson City, and Carson Valley areas may apply. Space is limited; applications must be returned by Friday, July 28th.
Camper applications are available online at BartonHealth.org/CampSunrise or you may obtain one by emailing tbruess@bartonhealth.org or calling Tina Bruess at (530) 543-5592.