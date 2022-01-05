Barton Health welcomed the first baby of 2022 on Saturday, January 1.
Baby boy, Sloan Augustine Norton, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and measuring 20.5 inches long, was born at 10:41 p.m. to Drew Norberg and Austin Norton of Incline Village, NV.
Dr. Amanda Weavil oversaw the delivery at Barton Memorial Hospital’s Family Birthing Center.
“Everyone was incredibly kind,” Drew and Austin said about the team of care providers. “I would recommend any mom give birth here!” The Lake Tahoe couple grew up in South Lake Tahoe, and mother, Drew Norberg, was born at Barton Memorial Hospital.
The family was presented with a wagon filled with gift items donated by local businesses and organizations.
This ongoing tradition unites the community in celebrating the first baby of the New Year.
In 2021, 292 babies were delivered at the Family Birthing Center, located at Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe.
To learn more, you can visit BartonHealth.org/FamilyBirthingCenter.