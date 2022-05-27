The emotional toll of the mass shootings at the Uvalde, Texas elementary school and at the Buffalo, New York supermarket will inspire many to make donations to help the impacted families.
Better Business Bureau (BBB) urges concerned donors to take appropriate steps to avoid questionable appeals that seek to take advantage of this generosity.
Don’t assume everyone using the names and/or photos of victims has received permission from families to do so. Be cautious about appeals that don’t identify the intended use of funds.
“When emotions are high, red flags turn gray and we become more vulnerable to scams,” said Britta Clark, spokesperson for BBB. “Most of us cannot fathom that others would stoop so low as to profit off such tragedies. Unfortunately, it is the world we live in, and so we must be vigilant.”
BBB’s Wise Giving Alliance urges donors to give thoughtfully. Consider the following tips before sending money to assist the families of those affected by these tragedies:
- Verify the charity.
- Visit Give.org
- to verify if a charity meets the BBB
- Standards for Charitable Accountability.
- Take the time to find out how the organization plans to address either immediate or long-term needs. The first request for a donation may not be the best choice. Be proactive and find trusted charities.
- Know the pitfalls of crowdfunding.
- Crowdfunding has become so popular that it is not unusual for fundraising to start within hours after a tragedy has occurred. Keep in mind that some crowdfunding sites take precautions in carefully screening, vetting, and managing postings, others might not.
- Review the crowdfunding site to find out about posting procedures, transaction fees and other specifics. It is always safest to contribute to individuals that you personally know. If the post claims it intends to pass along collected funds to a charity, consider
- cutting out the middleman and visit the charity’s website directly.
- Respect victims and their families.
- Organizations or crowdfunding postings raising funds should get permission from the families to use either the names and/or any photographs of victims of the disaster or tragedy.
- Research advocacy organizations.
- Tragedies that involve violent acts with firearms can also generate requests from a variety of advocacy organizations that address gun use. Donors can support these efforts as well, but note that some of these advocacy groups are not tax exempt as charities.
- Also, watch out for newly-created advocacy groups that will be difficult to check out.
- Read how and when donations will be used.
- Watch out for vague appeals that don’t identify the intended use of funds. For example, how will the donations help victims’ families? See if the appeal identifies when the collected funds will be used, and don’t assume it will happen as quickly as the money is collected.
- Be wary of claims that 100 percent of donations will assist victims and/or their families. While it is possible that a charity is using other funds to cover administrative and fundraising expenses, that does not mean those costs don’t exist.
- See if the appeal includes an explanation of how this percentage is achieved.
- Exercise caution online.
- Never click on links to unfamiliar charity websites or in text messages or email. These may take you to a look-alike website where you will be asked to provide personal financial information, or may download harmful malware onto your computer.
- Don’t assume that charity recommendations on social media have already been vetted.
(Better Business Bureau)