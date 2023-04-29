Runners and walkers in Carson City laced up their sneakers Saturday as they participated in the inaugural Be A Hero 5K Fun Run & Walk & Family Resource Fair.
The Division of Child and Family Services, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Carson City, and other Carson City organizations created the event to raise awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which is celebrated every April.
The Division of Child and Family Services reports that Rural Nevada child welfare offices received 4,000 reports of suspected child abuse and neglect in 2022 and investigated over 600 of those reports.
“In honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Be A Hero 5K Fun Run & Walk & Family Resource Fair will connect families to resources that help them thrive,” said Nevada’s rural foster care recruiter Shelby Riley, LSW. “Services are available to Rural Nevada families who may be struggling and just need some help.”
Event proceeds will benefit CASA of Carson City, a nonprofit comprised mostly of community volunteers whose mission is to support and promote court-appointed advocacy so that every abused or neglected child can be safe, establish permanence and have the opportunity to thrive.