The retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond released a list of 150 locations that are soon to be closing for good. Among those stores, is the one at 195 Los Altos Parkway in Sparks.
This comes one month following the company's announcement that multiple stores would be closing, as well as the layoff of 20% of its staff.
There's currently only two Bed, Bath & Beyond stores in the Reno-Sparks area.
The retailer says store closures are a result of its latest numbers for the second quarter of 2022's fiscal year, showing sales had dropped by 26% when compared to 2021.
It's unknown when the closures will happen but we will update this story when we find out further details.