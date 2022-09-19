Chili and brew lovers rejoice as the annual Beer & Chili Festival makes a return to Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) on Saturday, Oct. 15.
GSR’s Beer & Chili Festival will feature over two dozen local, regional and national craft beer favorites, alongside local restaurants serving up chili samples and featured menu specialties. Eventgoers can vote for their favorite beer and chili to be named “People’s Choice.”
The restaurant and brewery with the most votes will each win a $1,000 donation to the charity of their choice along with a trophy and bragging rights.
Guests can also expect live music from featured bands such as Bread & Butter, Decoy and fan-favorite The Spazmatics playing sets throughout the day.
A variety of packages are available for beer and chili lovers, plus early bird specials. Before Friday, Oct. 1, unlimited beer and chili tasting packages with one hour early entry begin at $50 or for $40 for general admission. Unlimited beer only tasting packages with early entry begin at $40 or $30 for general admission.
After Oct. 1, prices increase by $10. A portion of ticket proceeds from the Grand Sierra Beer & Chili Festival will benefit the Reno Rodeo Foundation.
Early entry starts at 12 p.m. with general admission at 1 p.m. The event runs until 6 p.m.
Tickets are on sale Friday, Sept. 9 and can be found here.
For more information visit grandsierraresort.com.
# # #