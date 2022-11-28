Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo continues to build his administration.
Today he announced former Nevada State Senator Ben Kieckhefer as his incoming Chief of Staff.
“I’m delighted to announce Ben Kieckhefer as my incoming Chief of Staff today,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo. “Ben has dedicated his life and career to the service of Nevadans, and there is no one more qualified or better prepared for this role. I know that Ben’s exceptional leadership, unmatched integrity, and extensive legislative experience will be an important part of our success in Carson City.”
Kieckhefer served as a member of the Nevada State Senate for three consecutive terms representing District 16.
“I’m honored to join Governor-elect Lombardo’s administration,” said incoming Chief of Staff Ben Kieckhefer. “I’m humbled by Governor-elect Lombardo’s trust in me, and I’m excited to have another opportunity to serve Nevada, a state I love so deeply. Under Governor-elect Lombardo, I’m confident that this administration will deliver innovative solutions and historic victories for our great state.”
Kieckhefer will resign from the Nevada Gaming Commission once Governor-elect Lombardo is sworn into office in January.