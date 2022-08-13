Imagine being completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh.
Now imagine experiencing all of this art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known.
It’s all part of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which has sold over 2.5 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions.
The sensory extravaganza will open at Reno-Sparks Convention Center on August 19.
Open for a limited engagement, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience was created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio.
While journeying through Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience guests witness more than 300 iconic masterpieces, including such instantly recognizable classics as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and ‘Café Terrace at Night,” as well as many revealing self-portraits.
Prices start at $46.99 for adults and $23.99 for children, plus ticketing fees. This world-renowned art experience will be open for a limited-time.
Tickets, which will sell out quickly, will be on-sale here. Beyond Van Gogh takes COVID-19 safety measures seriously; masks are recommended for this event.
“An imaginative and fully-immersive adventure, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience takes on the challenge of breathing new life into Van Gogh’s vast body of work. Through the use of cutting-edge 3D projection technology and music to illuminate all of his genius, guests can experience the artist with all their senses,” says Mathieu St-Arnaud, Normal Studio.