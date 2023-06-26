Reno Police are investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist in south Reno Monday morning.
The crash happened on Old Virginia Road north of Damonte Ranch Parkway at around 10:45 a.m.
Police say the unidentified bicyclist died on scene after the van hit him.
Police closed the road for hours while investigating, but they say neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash.
The driver is cooperating with police.
Reno Fire Department advising the public to avoid an accident-related road closure of Old Virginia road between Damonte Ranch and South Meadows for the immediate future.— Reno Fire Department (@RenoFireDept) June 26, 2023