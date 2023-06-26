Reno Police are investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist in south Reno Monday morning.

The crash happened on Old Virginia Road north of Damonte Ranch Parkway at around 10:45 a.m.

Police say the unidentified bicyclist died on scene after the van hit him. 

Police closed the road for hours while investigating, but they say neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash.

The driver is cooperating with police.