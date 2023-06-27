The Washoe County coroner has released the name of the bicyclist killed in a crash in south Reno Monday morning.
The medical examiner 43-year-old Azell Meader died around 10:45 a.m.
The ME says an autopsy is continuing so while an official cause remains unknown, Reno Police previously said that the bicyclist was hit and killed by a van on Old Virginia Road north of Damonte Ranch Parkway.
Police closed the road for hours while investigating, but they say neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash.
The driver is cooperating with police.
Reno Fire Department advising the public to avoid an accident-related road closure of Old Virginia road between Damonte Ranch and South Meadows for the immediate future.— Reno Fire Department (@RenoFireDept) June 26, 2023