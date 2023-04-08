A bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by car in Sparks Saturday evening.
Sparks Police say officers responded to the area of Disc Dr. and Harrier Way around 4 p.m. on a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.
A preliminary investigation says the bicyclist was in a marked crosswalk going southbound on Disc Dr. where a vehicle appropriately stopped to allow the bicyclist to cross.
A second vehicle approaching the crosswalk attempted to pass the stopped vehicle where it eventually struck the bicyclist in the crosswalk.
The driver did stay on scene and is believed to be cooperating with the investigation.
It is unknown at this time if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.
The Sparks Police Department would like to remind drivers to pay attention and obey all traffic laws to avoid incidents like this.