Police say a teen bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in northwest Reno early Monday morning.
The incident happened after 7:30 a.m. on 7th Street just west of Stargaze Way off of Robb Drive near McQueen High School.
Police say the teen was hit by the car while in the middle of the crosswalk.
Police say the car kept going, but was later stopped and the driver was detained.
Police say the teen suffered life-threatening injuries, and was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center.
A portion of 7th Street remains closed for the investigation.
The Major Accident Investigation Team was called out to investigate the crash.