President Biden's trip to Lake Tahoe could be an economic boost for the region.
Not only does it put national attention on Lake Tahoe, but it also puts President Biden there one year after signing the $750 billion Inflation Reduction Act.
2 News went to Glenbrook where Biden is allegedly staying. Guards in the security booth tell us he is in fact staying there. Residents told us the gated community is traditionally reserved for the most affluent residents and guests.
Biden is undoubtedly visiting Lake Tahoe to take in clean water and captivating landscape. He's also enjoying the lake during a summer that has fortunately not seen smoke-enveloped skies from wildland fires.
"Welcome to Tahoe. Enjoy it like we do, and get to meet some people, and see where work needs to be done," said League to Save Lake Tahoe Policy Director Gavin Figer.
Local stakeholders like Figer say there is a ton of work to be done to bolster both Tahoe's natural environment and economy.
The Inflation Reduction Act will bring Federal dollars to Lake Tahoe for much needed forest management.
"Federal funds are critical to matching our local funds and state funds in Nevada and California to protect Lake Tahoe. The forest health piece of the Inflation Reduction Act is a key piece. It's about $1.8 billion federally to improve forest health. That's thinning, pile burning, reducing timber in the wildland urban interface, and we have a lot of that in Tahoe. House right up against the forest," said Figer.
Biden's Infrastructure Reduction Act is also helping communities embrace clean energy.
"Largely through grant programs are replacing our old dirty diesel busses and transit busses and even garbage trucks with zero emission vehicles," said Figer.
Tahoe Prosperity Center CEO Heidi Hill Drum says the President's visit will shine a light on both the lake's strengths and weaknesses.
"The prosperity playbook outlines strategies to develop our economy in other sectors beyond tourism. So, environmental innovation, all of the science that UNR do at the lake. The health and wellness sector, the outdoor opportunities to grow our economy, helps balance the tourism economy," said Tahoe Prosperity Center CEO Heidi Hill Drum.
We will hear more from Tahoe Prosperity Center on the presidential visit's impact on the regional economy in the coming days.